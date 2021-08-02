SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Nova Scotia Tories promise to boost long-term care staffing levels if elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2021 11:39 am
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston unveils his party's complete and fully costed election platform in Halifax on Thursday, July 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston unveils his party's complete and fully costed election platform in Halifax on Thursday, July 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

With the provincial election campaign into its third week, Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative leader is continuing to stress the need to improve the health-care system.

It’s been a recurring theme for Tim Houston, who Monday talked about increasing support for those working in long-term care.

Houston told reporters that health professionals such as nurses and continuing care assistants are hindered by staff shortages, and he again promised to hire an additional 600 nurses and 1,400 continuing care assistants if his party is elected Aug. 17.

READ MORE: N.S. Liberals unveil training and skills platform, $78M college investment

He says that’s the level of staffing needed in order to provide 4.1 hours of care per day for each long-term care resident as recommended by the Nova Scotia Nurses Union.

Houston said to assist with staff recruitment the Tories would also reinstate a continuing care assistant training grant that was discontinued by the Liberals in 2013.

The grant funds 50 per cent of tuition costs in exchange for a two-year commitment from trainees to stay and work in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
politics tagNova Scotia Election tagLong Term Care Nova Scotia tagProgressive Conservative NS tag

