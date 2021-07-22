Menu

Politics

N.S. Progressive Conservatives project Year 1 election promises at $553 million

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2021 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. voters weigh in on important elections issues' N.S. voters weigh in on important elections issues
The COVID-19 pandemic will play a factor in the upcoming election, as the province is still in a state of emergency. But when it comes to the issues, they are varied and diverse. And while some are geared up and ready to cast their ballot, others seem to need some more time to put things into perspective. Jesse Thomas has more.

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives released their election platform today that projects $553 million in spending their first year in office on promises made during the campaign.

Leader Tim Houston says the new spending would increase this year’s estimated provincial deficit of $584 million but the bulk of the added cost would appear in the 2022-23 budget.

Read more: Keeping track of the N.S. election and promises from main party leaders

The chartered accountant says his party would run deficits the following five years to pay for improving the health system.

The party’s 130-page costed platform budgets $430 million in new spending for the health-care sector, including for a pension plan for doctors, to extend operating room hours on weekdays and for 2,500 more long-term care beds.

Houston says another $140 million would be spent his first year in office on a program allowing companies to pay lower taxes if they increase workers’ salaries.

The Progressive Conservatives say the cost of their promises will be offset by two new taxes on property owners – a deed-transfer tax and an absentee-owners tax – which they say will bring in $149 million annually.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Affordability and housing issues could drive up the youth vote in Nova Scotia’s summer election' Affordability and housing issues could drive up the youth vote in Nova Scotia’s summer election
Affordability and housing issues could drive up the youth vote in Nova Scotia’s summer election
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagpolitics tagNova Scotia Election tagns politics tagNS Election tagN.S. votes tagNova Scotia Election 2021 tagns election 2021 tag

