Politics

N.S. election: NDP to make street checks announcement in Preston riding Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2021 9:38 am
Click to play video: 'Former HRP officer says he was racially profiled by police' Former HRP officer says he was racially profiled by police
A former Halifax Regional Police officer is speaking out about systemic racism within the police force. He says he himself was racially profiled during a routine traffic stop in a parking lot earlier this month, and calls it a form of street checks. Alicia Draus reports. – Jan 23, 2020

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill will make an announcement Saturday in a historically Black community about a policing method that was criticized in a 2019 study about racial bias.

Burrill will be in Preston, one of four ridings added by the government last year as a way to increase the participation and political representation of Acadians and African Nova Scotians. The total number of ridings in the legislature is now 55.

READ MORE: N.S. election: Low wages, worker’s rights become big issues as cost of living spikes

Preston is a constituency in the Halifax area with a large African Nova Scotian population and the candidates vying to represent the district with the NDP, Progressive Conservatives and Liberals are all African Nova Scotians.

Burrill will be campaigning with candidate Colter Simmonds, and he has said his announcement concerns street checks, which is the police practice of randomly stopping people and collecting their personal information.

Story continues below advertisement
Criminologist Scot Wortley released a study two years ago that condemned the practice, saying it was creating a “disproportionate and negative” impact on the Black community.

The study found that Black citizens in the Halifax region were five times more likely to be street-checked than white citizens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
