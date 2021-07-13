Trudeau government, N.S. announce $10-per-day childcare for province by 2026

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia and the federal government are pledging that in five years, child care in the province will cost an average of $10 per day.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the declaration during a press conference on Tuesday morning where $605 million in funding was being promised.

The province will contribute $40 million over the five-year agreement.

“Today’s agreement with Nova Scotia is a big step forward to making $10 a day child care a reality across the province, and delivering much-needed support to families and communities as we build back better from the pandemic,” said Prime Minister Trudeau in a release.

According to a provincial release, the combined funding over a 5-year span will focus on reducing child care fees by an average of 50 per cent by Dec. 31, 2022.

The plan also seeks to ensure that child care fees are on average $10 per day by 2026.

​Tuesday’s announcement, which was based in Halifax but saw Trudeau participate virtually from Ottawa, comes as the Liberal Rankin government is expected to call a summer election in the coming days.

