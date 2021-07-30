Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives promise diversity lessons throughout curriculum

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives are promising to introduce diversity curriculums at every level of education if they form government.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston announced Friday that the proposed social studies curriculum would properly tell the stories and history of the Mi’kmaq, African Nova Scotian and Acadian presence in the province.

Houston says the goal is also to ensure that students begin learning at a young age that equality for everyone is a human right.

The leader added that the minister of education in his government would have regular contact with the Council on Mi’kmaq Education and the Council on African Canadian Education.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia election: Party leaders on how they will address COVID-19 moving forward

The Progressive Conservatives have emphasized in previous news releases that out of a slate of 55 candidate, 26 are either women or from diverse backgrounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Of these candidates, two are Black, one is biracial, three are Muslim, three are from an Acadian background and one person is of Asian background.

Houston has said it is the most diverse slate of candidates in his party’s history.

“No matter the colour of your skin, your gender, no matter who you love, how you pray or what language you speak, a Progressive Conservative government will listen to you and respect you,” he said at a news conference today.

Voters go to the polls on Aug. 17.

1:58 N.S. election debate gets low online engagement N.S. election debate gets low online engagement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2021.