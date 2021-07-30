SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives promise diversity lessons throughout curriculum

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2021 11:53 am
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston unveils his party's complete and fully costed election platform in Halifax on Thursday, July 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston unveils his party's complete and fully costed election platform in Halifax on Thursday, July 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives are promising to introduce diversity curriculums at every level of education if they form government.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston announced Friday that the proposed social studies curriculum would properly tell the stories and history of the Mi’kmaq, African Nova Scotian and Acadian presence in the province.

Houston says the goal is also to ensure that students begin learning at a young age that equality for everyone is a human right.

The leader added that the minister of education in his government would have regular contact with the Council on Mi’kmaq Education and the Council on African Canadian Education.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia election: Party leaders on how they will address COVID-19 moving forward

The Progressive Conservatives have emphasized in previous news releases that out of a slate of 55 candidate, 26 are either women or from diverse backgrounds.

Of these candidates, two are Black, one is biracial, three are Muslim, three are from an Acadian background and one person is of Asian background.

Houston has said it is the most diverse slate of candidates in his party’s history.

“No matter the colour of your skin, your gender, no matter who you love, how you pray or what language you speak, a Progressive Conservative government will listen to you and respect you,” he said at a news conference today.

Voters go to the polls on Aug. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
