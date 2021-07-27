SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Nova Scotia NDP commits to larger greenhouse gas reductions if elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2021 11:41 am
Click to play video: 'Decision NS: Tom Urbaniak discusses the campaign trail' Decision NS: Tom Urbaniak discusses the campaign trail
Cape Breton University political scientist Tom Urbaniak joins Global News Morning to provide insight on the campaign trail, including how the controversy surrounding former Liberal candidate Robyn Ingraham will impact the polls.

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill is committing his party to a faster pace of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the province.

Burrill says the party will introduce a target of lowering carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030 if it forms a government after the Aug. 17 election.

Read more: Keeping track of the N.S. election and promises from main party leaders

The Liberal government said before the election campaign it was committed to reducing its greenhouse gas levels to 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.

Net zero emissions means the total greenhouse gases resulting from human activity would be equal to the amount removed from the atmosphere through natural means and sequestration, also known as carbon capture.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'N.S. government, industry leaders set on ambitious greenhouse gas targets' N.S. government, industry leaders set on ambitious greenhouse gas targets
N.S. government, industry leaders set on ambitious greenhouse gas targets – Dec 4, 2019

The NDP leader said today his party’s promise is the equivalent to taking 240,000 cars off the road, as compared to existing targets.

Burrill says his party’s target will be achieved by whatever means are necessary, including potentially putting a price on carbon rather than the province’s existing system of capping and trading carbon emissions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia Politics tagNova Scotia Election tagNova Scotia NDP tagGary Burrill tagGreenhouse Gas tagNS Election tagNova Scotia Election 2021 tagns election 2021 tagNS Votes 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers