MLA who promoted Nova Scotia border protest booted from Tories caucus

A Nova Scotia MLA has been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus after promoting a blockade that disrupted traffic on both sides of the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.

“After a Zoom meeting with PC MLAs and a discussion with Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, I made the decision to remove Ms. Smith-McCrossin from the PC Caucus,” Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston said in a statement.

“The decision will also extend to future elections where Ms. Smith-McCrossin will not be permitted to run as a PC.”

After Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced Tuesday — the day before the so-called Atlantic Bubble was set to begin — that people travelling from New Brunswick would have to follow a modified self-isolation, Smith-McCrossin, the MLA for Cumberland North, encouraged her constituents to form a blockade on the Trans-Canada Highway in protest.

The initial blockade near Exit 7 of Highway 104 was removed Tuesday evening, but protesters set up another right by the border the next day, which led to traffic chaos, disrupted commerce and forced the cancellation of more than 100 medical appointments.

Smith-McCrossin didn’t organize the protests, but she did promote the initial blockade to her nearly 10,000 followers on Facebook. She ended up asking the protesters to disperse on Tuesday night.

While Houston’s statement said he appreciated her frustration, “Ms. Smith-McCrossin’s failure to accept accountability for her actions at the blockade shows a lack of judgment and personal responsibility.”

“As colleagues for the past four years, I owed her an opportunity to explain her actions, and the efforts she took to conceal those actions from her Caucus colleagues,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, Ms. Smith-McCrossin refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing and — when explicitly asked by her Caucus — refused to apologize to Nova Scotians.”

Houston said he had the “full support” from the caucus in this decision.

