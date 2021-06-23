Arrests made as RCMP move in on protesters at N.S-N.B. border

RCMP officers moved in on protesters at a blockade on the Trans-Canada Highway between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on Wednesday night, and at least two people were arrested.

The move came more than 24 hours after protesters, angry at Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 travel restrictions, first brought traffic to a standstill.

The closure had led to traffic chaos, disrupted commerce and forced the cancellation of more than 100 medical appointments.

At certain points throughout the day, tensions have been high at the protest. Global News reporters on scene have seen a physical scuffle, confrontations with police, as well as disagreements between protesters and truck drivers.

At around 7:30 p.m. AT, officers told protesters they were an “unlawful assembly” and asked them to move off the highway. RCMP officers stood in a line, facing off with the protesters.

Just before 9 p.m. AT, the last of the trucks at the blockade was able to move through.

Trucks roll out from border blockade, the last of the vehicles blocking highway. pic.twitter.com/z14Llfjumn — Ross Lord (@rlordglobal) June 23, 2021

In a post to social media before 10 p.m., the RCMP in N.S. confirmed people had been been arrested. The force also said traffic was beginning to be allowed through the area again.

#RCMPNS on scene of border blockade at NS/NB border making arrests and working to reopen the border. Hwy 104 westbound is now reopened, Hwy 336 in #Tidnish reopened in both directions. Hwy 104 eastbound is expected to be reopened shortly. #Amherst — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) June 24, 2021

The Atlantic Bubble was supposed to kick off on Wednesday, but Rankin announced Tuesday afternoon that people coming from New Brunswick will have isolation requirements based on their vaccination status and testing.

Rankin said it was because of New Brunswick’s decision last week to open their province to the rest of Canada for those who have had one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, without the need to self-isolate.

More visuals from the border. I've seen one arrest so far pic.twitter.com/iuE9RmAcVK — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) June 23, 2021

The move prompted a blockade on the Trans-Canada Highway between the two provinces that began late Tuesday afternoon, and has existed in some form throughout the day Wednesday.

Rankin, Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston, and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs all spoke out Wednesday — calling for an end to the blockade.

The Atlantic premiers spoke in the evening, and Higgs told reporters afterwards that he had offered to share with Nova Scotia the information his province gathers from motorists as they enter New Brunswick from the rest of the country.

“We ask them for registration and proof of vaccination and we give them the rules and regulations based on what we’re doing. But we do that same thing for every other Atlantic province. We tell them the rules for each respective province,” Higgs said.

“We can give (Nova Scotia) the names of who is coming to Nova Scotia and they can call them and contact them, have them tested or isolated, whatever they want to do. It doesn’t impact what should happen within the Atlantic bubble. The rest of us should be able to move freely through the four provinces.”

He said Rankin said he would consider the idea, but gave no commitment on timing.

With files from The Canadian Press