N.S. premier, top doctor to provide update on COVID-19 border rules Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s premier says the province needs to know more about how much screening might need to take place at the N.S.-N.B. border before considering any restriction rule changes.

Iain Rankin spoke to reporters Thursday after attending an unveiling event for the Nova Scotia Community College’s new Information Technology Innovation Centre in Halifax.

He said that Premier Blaine Higgs is willing to share with Nova Scotia some of the information his province gathers from motorists as they enter New Brunswick from the rest of the country.

READ MORE: MLA who promoted Nova Scotia border protest booted from Tories caucus

“I think they’re going to go forward with the same plan they had. It was new to me that they’re able to stop every single car, but we need to figure out how much screening takes place,” said Rankin.

Story continues below advertisement

“And also the fact that it’s not just people coming through New Brunswick, but New Brunswickers themselves and Nova Scotians, if they were to go there, they could interact with people from outside of the Atlantic,” he added.

The Atlantic Bubble was supposed to kick off on Wednesday, but Rankin announced Tuesday afternoon that people coming from New Brunswick will have isolation requirements based on their vaccination status and testing.

Shortly after Rankin’s announcement, protesters headed to the Trans-Canada Highway to protest and blocked traffic in both directions. This led to traffic chaos, disrupted commerce, and forced the cancellation of more than 100 medical appointments.

1:54 Blockade at N.S.-N.B. border preventing transport of services, goods Blockade at N.S.-N.B. border preventing transport of services, goods

Rankin said the modified quarantine restrictions were made because of New Brunswick’s decision last week to open their province to the rest of Canada for those who have had one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, without the need to self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

He has said he wants more time to get people their second doses of the vaccine, and he expects New Brunswick can begin travelling to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate by June 30.

Rankin said Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, has been included in discussions with New Brunswick, and that he and Strang will have more to say about border restrictions on New Brunswickers at a COVID-19 update Thursday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. AT, which will be live-streamed on this page.

Five new cases

Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 and six recoveries on Thursday.

All of the cases are in Central Zone. Two are related to travel, two are close contacts and one is under investigation.

The province said one of the cases was reported Wednesday and is connected to Joseph Howe Elementary in Halifax.

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia has 59 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, three people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including one in ICU. T

On June 23, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,868 tests.

As of Wednesday, 828,701 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 129,822 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Since April 1, there have been 4,056 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 3,971 resolved cases.

-With files from Alex Cooke