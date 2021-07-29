Nova Scotia Election: Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River

The PC’s Dave Ritcey is the incumbent. He won in a by-election in March 2020, which was held to replace Lenore Zann, who was running for the federal Liberal nomination.
Riding background
The riding includes the town of Truro, Millbrook First Nation, and the village of Bible Hill.
Truro is a natural transportation hub for Nova Scotia. The riding relies on retail, manufacturing, and trade. It also hosts the Dalhousie University agricultural campus and an NSCC campus.
Candidates
Liberal: Tamara Powell
- A human rights officer with the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission
- Worked in several provincial government departments, including environment, human resources and the Supreme Court Family Division
Progressive Conservative: Dave Ritcey (incumbent)
- First elected in in a by-election in 2020
- Prior to becoming an MLA, he worked as a business development manager, food service manager and a sports management executive
NDP: Darlene DeAdder
- Worked with the Colchester Food Bank for the past 28 years
Green: Shaun Trainor
- Active in local organizations, including Cinema Politica, FridaysForFuture, One Resilient Earth, Living Earth Council, Truro Homeless Outreach Society, Truro Farmers Market Cooperative and the Nova Scotia Environment Network
History
Lenore Zann won the election with 38 per cent of the vote in 2013 as an NDP candidate.
Prior to her initial win in the 2009 election, the Tories had a stronghold in the area. Zann later sat as an Independent member in 2019, when she announced she was running for the federal Liberal nomination to succeed MP Bill Casey.
On a side note, Casey is now running in Cumberland North in this provincial election, for the provincial Liberal party.
