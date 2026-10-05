Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Liberals ask Ontario auditor to probe spending, oversight of OSAP at career colleges

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2026 1:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough high school students protest OSAP changes'
Peterborough high school students protest OSAP changes
WATCH: Peterborough high school students protest OSAP changes – Mar 11, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ontario Liberals are asking the auditor general to investigate provincial student financial aid spending at private career colleges.

The request from colleges and universities critic Tyler Watt comes after reporting by The Canadian Press showed that a rapid increase in Ontario Student Assistance Program spending was concentrated within a small number of career colleges.

Career Colleges Ontario has warned the provincial government for years about concerns it had with those increases, and ministry inspectors found what they alleged was unusual activity.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Three Academy of Learning locations have taken the government to court over a decision to deny them OSAP loan eligibility for this year, and deny most of the ministry’s allegations, saying they have taken concerns seriously.

Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn earlier this year said the cost of OSAP was becoming “unsustainable” and dramatically reduced the amount of grants that students at universities and publicly funded colleges can receive, while also making career college students only eligible for loans.

Story continues below advertisement

Watt says the government took a hatchet to a problem that required a scalpel, and he wants the auditor general to investigate, among other questions, whether the government was properly overseeing OSAP spending at career colleges.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices