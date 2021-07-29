Nova Scotia Election: Annapolis

Send this page to someone via email

This was former Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil’s riding, which he held from 2003 until he stepped down earlier this year.

Riding background

The riding covers most of Annapolis County and includes the towns of Annapolis Royal, Bridgetown, and Middleton. The riding is also home to the Port-Royal National Historic Site — one of the first European settlements in North America.

It covers a large rural area of Nova Scotia. Its industries include agriculture, forestry, fisheries and tourism.

Candidates

Liberal: Carman Kerr

Born and raised in Annapolis County and received his bachelor’s degree from Dalhousie University

Worked as an executive, entrepreneur and consultant in the tourism sector, and began working for MLA Keith Irving in 2018

Progressive Conservative: Jennifer Ehrenfeld-Poole

Small business owner in the construction, excavation and consulting industry

An avid volunteer and horsewoman

NDP: Cheryl Burbridg

A licensed practical nurse for more than 35 years, currently working in the ER at the Valley Regional Hospital

Involved in 4-H groups and held a seat on the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture

Green: Krista Grear

Health promoter, community organizer and not-for-profit manager

Member of the Annapolis Community Health Board and an active supporter of local small businesses

Atlantica: Mark Robertson

History

Former Premier Stephen McNeil won the riding with 64.73 per cent of the votes in the 2017 election.

Story continues below advertisement

Other than the election of a Progressive Conservative MLA in 1999, the riding has been a Liberal stronghold since the 1980s.