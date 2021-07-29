Nova Scotia Election: Shelburne

Send this page to someone via email

This riding is re-drawn for this election. In 2012, the riding was split to create the ridings of Queens-Shelburne and Argyle-Barrington. The electoral boundaries review in 2019 reinstated this riding, which gives Shelburne County its own distinct district again.

Riding background

The riding includes Shelburne, Lockeport, Barrington Passage, and Clarks Harbour.

Fishing and shipbuilding are major industries in the riding. Tourism is also a major contributor to the economy locally.

Candidates

Liberal: Penny Smith

Elected to the Council of the Municipality of the District of Shelburne in 2016, and has served as warden since then

Worked for the municipality for nearly 25 years

Progressive Conservative: Nolan Young

A former councillor and deputy mayor in Shelburne. He is also an instructor at NSCC Shelburne campus

NDP: Darren Stoddard

A teacher at Hillcrest Academy in Shelburne

Volunteers coaching basketball and soccer, and is a board member for the Barrington Area Soccer Association

Owns Stoddard Multimedia, which promotes businesses and real estate in the county

Green: Steve Hirchak

His 40+ volunteer experience includes community Tae Kwon Do and self defense classes, baseball coaching, Big Brothers of Canada, and extensive campaigning in local elections.

History

The riding was reinstated by the electoral boundaries review in 2019. Prior to that, it had been split up to create two new ridings back in 2012.

