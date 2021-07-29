SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Eastern Passage

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. View image in full screen
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. Global News

This will be a riding to watch. PC Barbara Adams is the incumbent, who narrowly beat out Liberal candidate Joyce Treen in 2017, when Treen was running for re-election.

Riding background

The riding includes the coastal communities of Cow Bay, Fisherman’s Cove, Eastern Passage and McNabs Island.

There is a mix of residential and commercial areas. It hosts CFB Shearwater, touted as the “centre of naval aviation in Canada.” The fishery is also a dominant industry in the riding.

Candidates

Liberal: Joyce Treen


  • First elected as the MLA for what was then the riding of Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage in 2013
  • Ran for re-election in 2017, but lost narrowly to a PC candidate

Progressive Conservative: Barbara Adams (incumbent)

  • First elected as MLA for what was then known as Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage in 2017
  • A physiotherapist by trade

NDP: Tammy Jakeman

  • An Education Program Assistant with Halifax Regional Centre for Education

Green: Corey Myers

  • Has a family of 7 children and lives in Southwoodside with grandmother
  • An Early childhood educator

History

Prior to 2013, Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage was an NDP stronghold for almost two decades. In the 1980s and 1990s it was a Liberal riding.

