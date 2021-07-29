Nova Scotia Election: Eastern Passage

Send this page to someone via email

This will be a riding to watch. PC Barbara Adams is the incumbent, who narrowly beat out Liberal candidate Joyce Treen in 2017, when Treen was running for re-election.

Riding background

The riding includes the coastal communities of Cow Bay, Fisherman’s Cove, Eastern Passage and McNabs Island.

There is a mix of residential and commercial areas. It hosts CFB Shearwater, touted as the “centre of naval aviation in Canada.” The fishery is also a dominant industry in the riding.

Candidates

Liberal: Joyce Treen

First elected as the MLA for what was then the riding of Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage in 2013

Ran for re-election in 2017, but lost narrowly to a PC candidate

Progressive Conservative: Barbara Adams (incumbent)

First elected as MLA for what was then known as Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage in 2017

A physiotherapist by trade

NDP: Tammy Jakeman

An Education Program Assistant with Halifax Regional Centre for Education

Green: Corey Myers

Has a family of 7 children and lives in Southwoodside with grandmother

An Early childhood educator

History

Prior to 2013, Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage was an NDP stronghold for almost two decades. In the 1980s and 1990s it was a Liberal riding.

Advertisement