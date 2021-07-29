Nova Scotia Election: Clayton Park West

Send this page to someone via email

The riding has been long held by the Liberals.

Riding background

The riding is bounded by the Bedford Basin to the east and includes the Bayers Lake Business Park and several subdivisions.

Clayton Park West is primarily a residential area but also includes Mount Saint Vincent University and a collection of big-box stores in Bayers Lake.

Candidates

Liberal: Rafah DiCostanzo (incumbent)

First elected as MLA for the riding in 2017

An Arabic interpreter and a small business owner

Progressive Conservative: Nargis DeMolitor

A registered nurse and health care professional who was born and raised in Tanzania

NDP: Reena Davis

A community advocate who has worked with Dalhousie Legal Aid and volunteered with Nova Scotia ACORN, the Kidney Foundation, Veith House and the SPCA

Owner of a wellness business that offers yoga and other fitness programs

Green: Richard Zurawski

Former Halifax Municipal Council representative for District 12 (2016-2020)

Helped spearhead protection of Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes park and went on hunger strike leading up to 2021 HRM election to bring attention to climate inaction

Twice run federally for Greens (2015 and 2019), losing both times

Atlantica: Helen Lau

History

The riding is a Liberal stronghold that was held by former deputy premier Diana Whalen from 2003 until she retired in 2017.

