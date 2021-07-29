Nova Scotia Election: Dartmouth South

Send this page to someone via email

The riding has had strong ties with the NDP. The Liberal’s first candidate in this riding for this election, Robyn Ingraham, dropped out of the race on the day the writ was dropped.

The Dartmouth-based barber, who had announced her candidacy just one day before, said she was not going forward because she didn’t realize the “time commitment and intensity of a campaign and the impact it will have on my mental health. She later said the Liberal party had ousted her over her boudoir photos, and made her lie about the reason she was dropping out.

Riding background

The riding covers downtown Dartmouth including Alderney Landing, and the Woodside, Southdale and Portland Estates neighbourhoods. The riding is bounded by the Macdonald Bridge, Thistle Street and the circumferential Highway.

Dartmouth South includes the Dartmouth General Hospital, the NSCC Waterfront Campus, Alderney Landing, the Alderney Gate Public Library, and the Metro Transit ferry to downtown Halifax.

Candidates

Liberal: Lesley MacKay

Works in the Liberal caucus office, and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of King’s College, as well as diploma in public relations from NSCC.

Was involved in student leadership and is interested in issues such as fighting climate change and advocating for gender equality

Progressive Conservative: Christopher Curtis

Worked in the construction industry for 13 years in business development roles

Volunteered with minor hockey and and the Construction Sector Council to encourage youth interest in the building trades

NDP: Claudia Chender (incumbent)

First elected as MLA in 2017

She is a lawyer and a small business owner

Green: Skylar Martini

Recently completed his degree with honours in Psychology at Saint Mary’s University and has a passion for social justice, minority rights and the environment

Worked on Jo-Ann Roberts federal campaign in 2019 as a volunteer/canvasser

History

The riding has been represented by the NDP since 2003, except for two years when Liberal MLA Allan Rowe held the seat in 2013-2015. Rowe, who was a former Global News anchor, passed away suddenly during his term.

