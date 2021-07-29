Nova Scotia Election: Halifax Citadel-Sable Island

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Citadel-Sable Island will be a riding to watch this election.

The riding typically sees a close three-way race on election night and the opposition parties are fielding a big-name candidate in the riding.

Riding background

The riding covers the south half of the Halifax peninsula. It includes the downtown core, Citadel Hill, and Point Pleasant Park. Its street borders are Jubilee, Robie, and Cogswell streets.

The district includes wealthy homeowners, urban professionals, students and a handful of voters on Sable Island. It is home to several post-secondary schools, such as Dalhousie University, Saint Mary’s University, the University of King’s College and the Atlantic School of Theology.

There are also four hospitals as well as the Public Gardens and numerous small businesses.

Candidates

Liberal: Labi Kousoulis (incumbent)

Has been MLA for Halifax Citadel-Sable Island since 2013 and is the current Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, Minister of Inclusive Economic Growth and Minister of Trade

Formerly served as minister of labour

Ran for Liberal leadership following the resignation of former premier Stephen McNeil, losing to current premier Iain Rankin

Progressive Conservative: Sheri Morgan

An advocate for women’s health and hopes to draw more attention to vaginal and pelvic floor conditions, according to her profile on the Progressive Conservative website

A retired mother of five and a grandmother of nine

NDP: Lisa Lachance

Spent more than 30 years working with Halifax organizations like Bryony House, Phoenix, Stepping Stone, and local school organizations

Holds two degrees from Dalhousie University and has worked with the federal government on policy, finance and international human rights

Managed a youth mental health network at Dalhousie

Green: Noah Hollis

Studied Global Politics and History at Carleton University and interned in the parliamentary office of Elizabeth May

In early 2019, Noah lived in Västernorrland County in Sweden and worked with both the local Green Party and the nonprofit Global Greens

History

Kousoulis first won in 2013, unseating New Democrat incumbent Leonard Preyra. Kousoulis won again in 2017 with 41 per cent of the vote.

The riding has elected candidates from all three major parties in the past two decades.