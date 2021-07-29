SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Chester-St. Margaret’s

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Chester - St. Margaret's is seen on the Nova Scotia Election riding map. View image in full screen
Chester - St. Margaret's is seen on the Nova Scotia Election riding map. Global News

The riding has been represented by all three major parties, and is currently represented by an independent MLA who’s not running.

Riding background

The riding includes the Municipality of Chester, Indian Harbour and Seabright.

Chester-St. Margaret’s includes world renowned tourist attraction Peggy’s Cove and is a popular area for sailors. The riding is also home to many Halifax commuters who live in and around St. Margaret’s Bay.

Liberal: Jacob Killawee

  • Member of the Royal Canadian Navy for 15 years
  • Previously worked in sales and banking

Progressive Conservative: Danielle Barkhouse

  • A two-term councillor with the Municipality of Chester and an entrepreneur

NDP: Amy Reitsma

  • A professional actress locally and abroad
  • Holds a bachelor’s degree in music and a master’s in acting, and is a new mother

Green: Jessica Alexander

  • Has volunteered for the Northwest Planning Advisory Council, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Research Ethics Board for the NS Health Authority and other organizations
  • Previously held positions with the PC Party of Nova Scotia

Atlantica: Steven Foster

History

In the 2017 election, Liberal candidate Hugh MacKay beat NDP incumbent Denise Peterson-Rafuse by fewer than 100 votes.

He resigned from caucus in 2020 after being charged a second time for impaired driving, and sat as an independent MLA. In June 2021, MacKay announced he would not be running for re-election.

