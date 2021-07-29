Nova Scotia Election: Kings South

Send this page to someone via email

This is an interesting riding to watch. Former MLA Derrick Kimball, who represented this riding for the PCs from 1988 until 1993, is running against incumbent Liberal MLA Keith Irving.

Riding background

The southern part of Kings County is included in this riding. The communities in the district include New Minas, Wolfville, Coldbrook and the Cambridge reserve.

The riding is a retail and education centre in Nova Scotia. New Minas is the retail centre of the Annapolis Valley and Coldbrook is becoming a commercial centre. Acadia University is located in Wolfville.

Candidates

Liberal: Keith Irving (incumbent)

First elected in 2013 and was a backbench MLA under the Liberal government

Prior to election, he served on town councils in Wolfville and Iqaluit

Currently serves as the Minister of Environment

Progressive Conservative: Derrick John Kimball

A lawyer and former MLA, who represented this riding from 1988 until 1993

NDP: Mercedes Brian

Served eight years as a councillor for Wolfville and is a founding member of the Midwifery Coalition of NS

Chairs the Halifax Brewery Farmers’ Market Cooperative

Green: Barry Leslie

A retired teacher who taught at Horton High School for over 30 years

History

Keith Irving won the seat in 2013 with 39.16 per cent of the vote, narrowly defeating former NDP MLA and cabinet minister Ramona Jennex by just over 350 votes.

The riding has seen MLAs from all three parties, but prior to Irving and Jennex, the Progressive Conservatives held the seat for a decade.