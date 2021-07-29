Nova Scotia Election: Cape Breton East

Send this page to someone via email

PC MLA Brian Comer won in a 2019 by-election in what was then known as Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.

Riding background

The riding includes the communities of Donkin, Louisbourg and the Sydney River area.

It’s mainly rural, and tourism makes up a big part of this district. Major sites include the Fortress of Louisbourg. The service sector and fishing are main industries.

Candidates

Liberal: Heather Peters

Worked for 20 years with her family’s company, Peters’ Construction Limited, in worker health and safety on projects including the Sydney Tar Ponds and Coke Ovens cleanup

Worked as also worked as a licensed practical nurse, a student aide and for the federal government

Progressive Conservative: Brian Comer (incumbent)

First elected as an MLA in a 2019 by-election in what was then Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg

A registered nurse, he has also worked as a lobster fisherman

NDP: Barbara Beaton

Worked as a medical laboratory assistant for 18 years and was the owner and operator of Beaton’s Blood Collections

Volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the SPCA, and is also an actress

History

The riding, formerly known as Cape Breton West, and then Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg, was held by PC MLA Alfie MacLeod for more than 10 years.

The PCs held the seat in a 2019 by-election when MacLeod stepped down to run federally.