Nova Scotia Election: Cape Breton East

PC MLA Brian Comer won in a 2019 by-election in what was then known as Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.
Riding background
The riding includes the communities of Donkin, Louisbourg and the Sydney River area.
It’s mainly rural, and tourism makes up a big part of this district. Major sites include the Fortress of Louisbourg. The service sector and fishing are main industries.
Candidates
Liberal: Heather Peters
- Worked for 20 years with her family’s company, Peters’ Construction Limited, in worker health and safety on projects including the Sydney Tar Ponds and Coke Ovens cleanup
- Worked as also worked as a licensed practical nurse, a student aide and for the federal government
Progressive Conservative: Brian Comer (incumbent)
- First elected as an MLA in a 2019 by-election in what was then Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg
- A registered nurse, he has also worked as a lobster fisherman
NDP: Barbara Beaton
- Worked as a medical laboratory assistant for 18 years and was the owner and operator of Beaton’s Blood Collections
- Volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the SPCA, and is also an actress
History
The riding, formerly known as Cape Breton West, and then Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg, was held by PC MLA Alfie MacLeod for more than 10 years.
The PCs held the seat in a 2019 by-election when MacLeod stepped down to run federally.
