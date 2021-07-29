Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Cape Breton East

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Cape Breton East is seen on the Nova Scotia Election riding map. View image in full screen
Cape Breton East is seen on the Nova Scotia Election riding map. Global News

PC MLA Brian Comer won in a 2019 by-election in what was then known as Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.

Riding background

The riding includes the communities of Donkin, Louisbourg and the Sydney River area.

It’s mainly rural, and tourism makes up a big part of this district. Major sites include the Fortress of Louisbourg. The service sector and fishing are main industries.

Read more: Keeping track of the N.S. election and promises from main party leaders

Candidates

Liberal: Heather Peters

  • Worked for 20 years with her family’s company, Peters’ Construction Limited, in worker health and safety on projects including the Sydney Tar Ponds and Coke Ovens cleanup
  • Worked as also worked as a licensed practical nurse, a student aide and for the federal government

Progressive Conservative: Brian Comer (incumbent)

  • First elected as an MLA in a 2019 by-election in what was then Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg
  • A registered nurse, he has also worked as a lobster fisherman

NDP: Barbara Beaton

  • Worked as a medical laboratory assistant for 18 years and was the owner and operator of Beaton’s Blood Collections
  • Volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the SPCA, and is also an actress

History

The riding, formerly known as Cape Breton West, and then Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg, was held by PC MLA Alfie MacLeod for more than 10 years.

The PCs held the seat in a 2019 by-election when MacLeod stepped down to run federally.

