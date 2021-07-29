SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Northside Westmount

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. View image in full screen
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. Global News

PC candidate Ryan Murray is the incumbent, and won in a by-election when PC MLA Eddie Orrell left provincial politics to run federally.

Riding background

The riding includes the communities of Sydney Mines, North Sydney and Westmount.

Marine Atlantic and manufacturing employ many people in this riding, with tourism also playing a big part of the economy. The fishing industry is also present here.

Candidates

Liberal: Fred Tilley

Trending Stories
  • Held senior management positions at NSCC’s Marconi campus for 20 years and has been principal for the past eight years
  • Was a member of the Cape Breton Victoria Regional School Board between 2004 and 2018, including two terms as vice-chair

Progressive Conservative: Ryan Murray (incumbent)

  • Won in a by-election in 2019, when PC MLA Eddie Orrell resigned his seat to run federally

NDP: Jennifer Morrison

  • A teacher and member of the equity committee for the Nova Scotia Teachers Union
  • Volunteers with various organizations

History

The riding was created in 2012 with part of the former riding of Cape Breton South – a Liberal stronghold since 1974 – and Cape Breton North which has alternated between the PCs and Liberals.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagGreen Party tagLiberal Party tagIain Rankin tagNova Scotia Election tagPC Party tagElections Nova Scotia tagNova Scotia Votes tagnova scotia ridings tagElection Ridings tagElections NS tagNorthside-Westmount tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers