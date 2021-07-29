Nova Scotia Election: Northside Westmount

Send this page to someone via email

PC candidate Ryan Murray is the incumbent, and won in a by-election when PC MLA Eddie Orrell left provincial politics to run federally.

Riding background

The riding includes the communities of Sydney Mines, North Sydney and Westmount.

Marine Atlantic and manufacturing employ many people in this riding, with tourism also playing a big part of the economy. The fishing industry is also present here.

Candidates

Liberal: Fred Tilley

Held senior management positions at NSCC’s Marconi campus for 20 years and has been principal for the past eight years

Was a member of the Cape Breton Victoria Regional School Board between 2004 and 2018, including two terms as vice-chair

Progressive Conservative: Ryan Murray (incumbent)

Won in a by-election in 2019, when PC MLA Eddie Orrell resigned his seat to run federally

NDP: Jennifer Morrison

A teacher and member of the equity committee for the Nova Scotia Teachers Union

Volunteers with various organizations

History

The riding was created in 2012 with part of the former riding of Cape Breton South – a Liberal stronghold since 1974 – and Cape Breton North which has alternated between the PCs and Liberals.

