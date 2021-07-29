SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Guysborourgh-Tracadie

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. View image in full screen
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. Global News

Riding background

The riding covers most of Guysborough County and stretches from New Chester to the Canso Causeway. It includes the towns of Guysborough, Tracadie, Sherbrooke, Melrose and Whitehead.

Guysborough-Tracadie is a vast, rural riding. The area relies on forestry and fishing.

Candidates

Liberal: Lloyd Hines

  • First elected to the legislature in 2013
  • Prior to provincial politics, he was the longtime warden of Guysborough municipality
  • Currently the Minister of Transportation and Active Transit, where he has come under fire for his handling of the ferry between Yarmouth and Maine

Progressive Conservative: Greg Morrow

  • Elected as the Progressive Conservative candidate for Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie in June
  • Worked in the radio industry for more than two decades and is the news director at 101.5 The Hawk in Port Hawkesbury
  • Previously moderated candidates’ debates for elections at all three levels of government

NDP: Matt Stickland

  • An advocate for veterans and mental health service
  • A Navy veteran, he served on frigates and then submarines as a MARS Officer, deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific with HMCS Victoria

Green: Gabe Bruce

Independent:

History

Hines won the riding in 2013 with 40 per cent of the vote and again in 2017 with 43.9 per cent of the vote.

It has traditionally swung between electing Liberal and Progressive Conservative MLAs but went orange in the 2009 NDP sweep.

