Nova Scotia Election: Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank

Incumbent Liberal Bill Horne, who represented this riding since 2013, is not reoffering.

Riding background

The district includes the communities of Waverley, Fall River, Windsor Junction and part of Beaver Bank. Boundary changes mean small parts of this riding are now part of the new Bedford Basin and Preston districts.

The area is made up of people who commute to Halifax or work at Stanfield airport.

Candidates

Liberal: Marni Tuttle

A community volunteer who has worked in consulting and fundraising

Has lived in the riding for more than 40 years

Progressive Conservative: Brian Wong

A teacher and principal who has owned several businesses

Ran for the PCs in this riding in 2013, losing to Liberal candidate Bill Horne

NDP: Christina McCarron

An early childhood educator and community volunteer, and an environmentalist

Green: Anthony Edmonds

A Dalhousie alumnus, political activist and aerospace engineer living in Wellington

Atlantica: Shawn Whitford

History

This riding has been held by all three major parties, beginning with the PCs in 1999 and 2003. Percy Paris was the area’s NDP MLA for two terms before Horne won election in 2013.

