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1 comment

  1. nacho business
    July 28, 2026 at 2:12 pm

    If you just have to have drug dens how about on police, fire or hospital property?

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Politics

Manitoba’s first supervised consumption site to fully open Aug. 11

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2026 1:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s 1st supervised drug consumption site may not open for months: Kinew'
Manitoba’s 1st supervised drug consumption site may not open for months: Kinew
RELATED: Manitoba's 1st supervised drug consumption site may not open for months: Kinew – Mar 16, 2026
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The Manitoba government says the province’s first supervised drug consumption site is set to fully open on Aug. 11.

It says its partners at Aboriginal Health and Wellness are training staff as part of a gradual opening.

The government says the site will be open between Tuesday and Saturday from late morning to early evening to reduce potential harms and connect people to support services.

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The site in central Winnipeg has been criticized by some business owners and residents concerned about security and access by minors.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives have also been against the site, saying the government should focus on treatment.

The government has said a supervised consumption site is needed to address the growing number of overdose deaths in Winnipeg and reduce the number of people openly using drugs.

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Manitoba Tories say minors may have access to planned drug consumption site

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