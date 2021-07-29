SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Pictou East

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Nova Scotia Election: Pictou East - image View image in full screen

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston is the incumbent for Pictou East. The riding has seen MLAs primarily from the Liberals and PCs, with the PCs holding the riding for the majority of the past 50 years.

Riding background

The riding encompasses the eastern half of Pictou County and includes the communities of Thorburn, Sutherland’s River, Westville and Merigomish.

Lobster, forestry, agriculture and the service sector make up much of the industries in the province. Residents in the riding are also employed at one of the two regional high schools in nearby districts.

Candidates

Liberal: Joseph MacDonald

  • Co-owns a small family business with his brother
  • Has been Chief of the Barney’s River Volunteer Fire Department for 24 years now
  • Currently the President of the Pictou County Firefighters Association and is involved in a number of other committees

Progressive Conservative: Tim Houston (incumbent)

  • Leader of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives since 2018
  • First elected as the MLA for Pictou East in 2013
  • A chartered accountant

NDP: Joy Polley

  • An active volunteer in many groups — especially those focused on public health, human rights and equity –and was the recipient of the Lieutenant Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Award
  • Identifies as queer and non-binary, and developed a parent support group with Pictou County Rainbow Community, for which they own an award

Atlantica: Jonathan Geoffrey Dean

History

Tim Houston won re-election in 2017 with 73.88 per cent of the votes.

