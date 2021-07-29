Nova Scotia Election: Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley

The riding has been a longtime PC stronghold, with the exception of the 2009 NDP sweep.
Riding background
The riding stretches across the southern half of Colchester County — with the exception of the Truro area — and the Musquodoboit Valley. It includes Middle and Upper Musquodoboit, Shubenacadie, Stewiacke, Brookfield and Hilden.
Many people in this area commute into Halifax, though the region is known for farming, lumber, manufacturing and some greenhouse operations. It also is known for Mastodon Ridge and the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park.
Candidates
Liberal: Rhonda MacLellan
- Pianist for the Caledonian Orchestra of Nova Scotia
- Has taught elementary school, music, art and drama
Progressive Conservative: Larry Harrison (incumbent)
- First elected in 2013, taking the seat from now-NDP Leader Gary Burrill
- A minister at Knox United Church and Middle Stewiacke United Church
NDP: Janet Moulton
- Now retired, taught technology to business students at the NSCC
- An active volunteer with groups such as the Musquodoboit Valley Bicentennial Theatre and the Musquodoboit Valley Square Roots and Healthy Food projects
Green:
Independent:
History
Harrison took the riding for the Progressive Conservatives in 2013, after the seat was lost to the NDP for the first time in decades. He won with 42.27 per cent of the vote.
With the exception of Burrill’s win in the 2009 election, voters here have chosen a PC MLA in every election since 1978.
Comments