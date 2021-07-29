Nova Scotia Election: Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley

Send this page to someone via email

The riding has been a longtime PC stronghold, with the exception of the 2009 NDP sweep.

Riding background

The riding stretches across the southern half of Colchester County — with the exception of the Truro area — and the Musquodoboit Valley. It includes Middle and Upper Musquodoboit, Shubenacadie, Stewiacke, Brookfield and Hilden.

Many people in this area commute into Halifax, though the region is known for farming, lumber, manufacturing and some greenhouse operations. It also is known for Mastodon Ridge and the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park.

Candidates

Liberal: Rhonda MacLellan

Pianist for the Caledonian Orchestra of Nova Scotia

Has taught elementary school, music, art and drama

Progressive Conservative: Larry Harrison (incumbent)

First elected in 2013, taking the seat from now-NDP Leader Gary Burrill

A minister at Knox United Church and Middle Stewiacke United Church

NDP: Janet Moulton

Now retired, taught technology to business students at the NSCC

An active volunteer with groups such as the Musquodoboit Valley Bicentennial Theatre and the Musquodoboit Valley Square Roots and Healthy Food projects

Green:

Independent:

History

Harrison took the riding for the Progressive Conservatives in 2013, after the seat was lost to the NDP for the first time in decades. He won with 42.27 per cent of the vote.

With the exception of Burrill’s win in the 2009 election, voters here have chosen a PC MLA in every election since 1978.