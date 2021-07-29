SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley is seen on the Elections Nova Scotia riding map. View image in full screen
Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley is seen on the Elections Nova Scotia riding map. Global News

The riding has been a longtime PC stronghold, with the exception of the 2009 NDP sweep.

Riding background

The riding stretches across the southern half of Colchester County — with the exception of the Truro area — and the Musquodoboit Valley. It includes Middle and Upper Musquodoboit, Shubenacadie, Stewiacke, Brookfield and Hilden.

Many people in this area commute into Halifax, though the region is known for farming, lumber, manufacturing and some greenhouse operations.  It also is known for Mastodon Ridge and the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park.

Candidates

Liberal: Rhonda MacLellan

  • Pianist for the Caledonian Orchestra of Nova Scotia
  • Has taught elementary school, music, art and drama
Trending Stories

Progressive Conservative: Larry Harrison (incumbent)

  • First elected in 2013, taking the seat from now-NDP Leader Gary Burrill
  • A minister at Knox United Church and Middle Stewiacke United Church

NDP: Janet Moulton

  • Now retired, taught technology to business students at the NSCC
  • An active volunteer with groups such as the Musquodoboit Valley Bicentennial Theatre and the Musquodoboit Valley Square Roots and Healthy Food projects

Green:

Independent:

History

Harrison took the riding for the Progressive Conservatives in 2013, after the seat was lost to the NDP for the first time in decades. He won with 42.27 per cent of the vote.

With the exception of Burrill’s win in the 2009 election, voters here have chosen a PC MLA in every election since 1978.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
