Nova Scotia Election: Lunenburg West

Justice Minister and Attorney General Mark Furey, who was first elected in this riding in 2013, is not running for re-election.

Riding background

The South Shore riding includes the bustling town of Bridgewater, as well as the communities of LaHave and Hebbville.

Industry in the riding is dominated by retail and trade. Two major employers in the riding are tire manufacturer Michelin and call centres.

Candidates

Liberal: Jennifer Naugler

Served as a member of the South Shore Regional School Board and has a local media company, Simply Local Life, that creates digital content to highlight the South Shore

Progressive Conservative: Becky Druhan

A lawyer, and has volunteered and served on the boards of various associations, including Friends of Keji Cooperating Association and the Eastern Admiralty Law Association

NDP: Merydie Ross

Worked for a number of community and environmental organizations, including Bluenose Coastal Action Foundation, Clean Foundation, and the Mi’kmaq-Nova Scotia-Canada Tripartite Forum

In 2013, she worked on the campaign to elect Liberal MLA Mark Furey

Green: Eric Wade

A client advisor with RBC and a former business development leader for Kangaroo Rewards and WestJet flight attendant

Ran for Bridgewater Town Council in 2020

History

Liberal Mark Furey was re-elected in the riding with 47.1 per cent of the vote in 2017. In the last four elections, the riding has voted in a candidate from the governing party.

The Liberals held the riding throughout the 1990s. It has only elected an NDP MLA once.