Nova Scotia Election: Halifax Needham

Halifax Needham has been an NDP stronghold for more than two decades.

Lisa Roberts is the NDP incumbent, but she announced earlier this year that she will not seek re-election because she plans to seek federal nomination in Halifax. It would be a major upset if the NDP lost its seat.

Riding background

The riding covers Halifax’s “North End,” and is bordered by Windsor Street, Bayers Road, Robie Street, Cogswell Street, and the harbour.

The riding includes the Halifax Dockyards, the Fairview Cove Container Terminal, Northwood Manor and the Leeds Street campus of Nova Scotia Community College. This is an ethnically diverse riding and it holds the original site of Africville, one of earliest Black settlements in the province.

Candidates

Liberal: Colin Coady

Lived in Halifax his entire life and is a public defender with Nova Scotia Legal Aid.

Studied political science at St. Francis Xavier University.

His great-grand uncle was Moses Coady, a Roman Catholic priest who was instrumental in the “Antigonish Movement,” which helped pave the way for co-operative development across the Maritimes.

Progressive Conservative: Scott Ellis

An environmental educator and community activist

Founder of Protect Nova Scotia, which advocates for more land and biodiversity protection in the province

NDP: Suzy Hansen

Described on the NDP website as a grassroots organizer, community leader and mother of seven

Served on the Halifax Regional School Board and has worked with Phoenix youth programs for the last nine years

Green: Kai Trappenberg

Recent Dalhousie graduate and ran in the 2017 provincial election in the Timberlea-Prospect riding, the year he graduated from high school

His father is Thomas Trappenberg, former leader of the Green Party of Nova Scotia and current Green Party candidate for Lunenburg

History

Lisa Roberts initially won the riding in a 2016 by-election after longtime NDP MLA Maureen MacDonald retired. MacDonald won every election from 1998 to 2013. Prior to that, the riding has also gone to the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives.

