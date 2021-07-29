Nova Scotia Election: Glace Bay – Dominion

Send this page to someone via email

The candidates from all three major parties are named John, and there is no incumbent running.

Riding background

The riding consists of mostly Glace Bay, and a portion of Dominion. The boundaries were slightly redrawn in 2019.

Glace Bay is a former mining town, that has now become a service town with a call centre. It also is home to the Glace Bay Miners Museum.

Candidates

Liberal: John John McCarthy

A teacher at Glace Bay High School and owns John John’s Knockout Fitness

Represented his hometown nationally and internationally as a boxer and baseball player

Progressive Conservative: John White

A mental health professional and chair of the Nova Scotia Critical Incident Management team

Founder of Christmas Crew Society and Future Ready Youth Society

NDP: John Morgan

Served as mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality for 12 years

Past president of the Federation of Nova Scotia Municipalities.

History

Liberal cabinet minister Geoff MacLellan was first elected in this riding in a 2010 by –election, after fellow Liberal Dave Wilson resigned. MacLellan announced earlier this year he would not be reoffering.

Advertisement