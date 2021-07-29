Nova Scotia Election: Glace Bay – Dominion

The candidates from all three major parties are named John, and there is no incumbent running.
Riding background
The riding consists of mostly Glace Bay, and a portion of Dominion. The boundaries were slightly redrawn in 2019.
Glace Bay is a former mining town, that has now become a service town with a call centre. It also is home to the Glace Bay Miners Museum.
Candidates
Liberal: John John McCarthy
- A teacher at Glace Bay High School and owns John John’s Knockout Fitness
- Represented his hometown nationally and internationally as a boxer and baseball player
Progressive Conservative: John White
- A mental health professional and chair of the Nova Scotia Critical Incident Management team
- Founder of Christmas Crew Society and Future Ready Youth Society
NDP: John Morgan
- Served as mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality for 12 years
- Past president of the Federation of Nova Scotia Municipalities.
History
Liberal cabinet minister Geoff MacLellan was first elected in this riding in a 2010 by –election, after fellow Liberal Dave Wilson resigned. MacLellan announced earlier this year he would not be reoffering.
