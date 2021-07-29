SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Hammonds Plains-Lucasville

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. View image in full screen
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. Global News

Liberal Ben Jessome is the incumbent for Hammonds Plains-Lucasville. The Progressive Conservatives have no seats in metro Halifax and are hoping to break through here.

Riding background

Hammonds Plains-Lucasville includes the communities of Stillwater Lake, Hammonds Plains, and the area of Upper Tantallon north of Highway 103.

The riding is mostly residential and is home to many Halifax commuters.

Candidates

Liberal: Ben Jessome (incumbent)

  • Frst elected in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017
  • Was a backbench MLA under the Liberal government
  • Elected almost immediately after studying at Acadia University, where he was active in student politics

Progressive Conservative: Julie Chaisson

Trending Stories
  • A businesswoman who recently served as executive director of the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market, and offers consulting support to businesses
  • Currently the President of the PC Party and the chair of Equal Voice Nova Scotia
  • Volunteers with United Way

NDP: Angela Downey

  • A healthcare worker, who has worked in long-term care for 18 years
  • President of the Lucasville Community Association and was elected to the Unifor Atlantic Executive Council

Green: Mark Embrett

  • Currently works as an embedded researcher at Nova Scotia Health.
  • Volunteers as a director of Fund Development, Marketing and Communications for the Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia.

History

Jessome was first elected in 2013 with 52.23 per cent of the vote. The riding was created prior to the 2013 election but all the ridings that it took from were NDP ridings in 2009.

Story continues below advertisement

The former riding of Hammonds Plains-Upper Sackville elected people from all three major parties between 2009 and 1993.

However, the longest run was three Progressive Conservative wins from 1999 to 2006.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagGreen Party tagLiberal Party tagIain Rankin tagNova Scotia Election tagPC Party tagElections Nova Scotia tagNova Scotia Votes tagnova scotia ridings tagElection Ridings tagElections NS tagHammonds Plains-Lucasville tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers