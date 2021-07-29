Nova Scotia Election: Hammonds Plains-Lucasville

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal Ben Jessome is the incumbent for Hammonds Plains-Lucasville. The Progressive Conservatives have no seats in metro Halifax and are hoping to break through here.

Riding background

Hammonds Plains-Lucasville includes the communities of Stillwater Lake, Hammonds Plains, and the area of Upper Tantallon north of Highway 103.

The riding is mostly residential and is home to many Halifax commuters.

Candidates

Liberal: Ben Jessome (incumbent)

Frst elected in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017

Was a backbench MLA under the Liberal government

Elected almost immediately after studying at Acadia University, where he was active in student politics

Progressive Conservative: Julie Chaisson

A businesswoman who recently served as executive director of the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market, and offers consulting support to businesses

Currently the President of the PC Party and the chair of Equal Voice Nova Scotia

Volunteers with United Way

NDP: Angela Downey

A healthcare worker, who has worked in long-term care for 18 years

President of the Lucasville Community Association and was elected to the Unifor Atlantic Executive Council

Green: Mark Embrett

Currently works as an embedded researcher at Nova Scotia Health.

Volunteers as a director of Fund Development, Marketing and Communications for the Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia.

History

Jessome was first elected in 2013 with 52.23 per cent of the vote. The riding was created prior to the 2013 election but all the ridings that it took from were NDP ridings in 2009.



The former riding of Hammonds Plains-Upper Sackville elected people from all three major parties between 2009 and 1993.

However, the longest run was three Progressive Conservative wins from 1999 to 2006.