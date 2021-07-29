Nova Scotia Election: Bedford Basin

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Bedford Basin is new in the 2021 election, after Bedford was split into Bedford Basin and Bedford South. Liberal Kelly Regan was first elected in 2009 in what was then known as Bedford-Birch Cove.

Riding background

The former riding of Bedford was split in two, and Bedford Basin includes Rocky Lake down to Larry Uteck Drive.

The riding includes residential areas, businesses and strip malls mostly along the Bedford Highway.

Candidates

Liberal: Kelly Regan (incumbent)

Entered provincial politics in 2009 when she defeated PC cabinet minister Len Goucher

Served as Minister of Labour and Advanced Education, Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women Act, Minister responsible for youth, and Minister of Community Services

Progressive Conservative: Nick Driscoll

Community volunteer, athlete, and a life-long resident of Bedford.

NDP: Jacob Wilson

Originally from Bedford and is a long-time construction worker

Work and volunteer experience include Workers’ Action Centre, Fight for $15 and Fairness, Solidarity Kjipuktuk-Halifax, and the Affordable Housing Association of NS’s homeless shelter

Green: Madeline Taylor

History

Liberal Kelly Regan has held the seat since 2009. In the 2017 election, Regan received 52.69 per cent of the votes, ahead of the PC candidate.

Advertisement