Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Kings West

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. View image in full screen
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. Global News

Liberal MLA Leo Glavine has held this seat since 2003, but is not re-offering this election. The riding is considered a Liberal stronghold.

Riding background

The communities of Greenwood, Berwick and Waterville are found in this riding, which covers much of the western half of Kings County. The largest Air Force base in Canada is found in Greenwood.

Berwick is known as Nova Scotia’s apple capital. The riding is also home to one of the Annapolis Valley’s largest employers, Michelin Canada, in Waterville. It employs about 1,000 people.

Candidates

Liberal: Emily Lutz

  • Twice elected to Kings County Council and selected as deputy mayor
  • Elected as president of the Nova scotia Federation of Municipalities
Progressive Conservative: Chris M. Palmer

  • A financial advisor who sits on various boards for non-profit organizations in Kings County

NDP: Jason Langille

  • Worked in long-term care for 24 years and is president of CUPE Local 1472
  • Has been heavily involved in the trade union movement

Green: Sue Earle

  • A farmer operating just outside Greenwood for close to a decade. Her farm focuses on food production methods that are sustainable and ethical
  • Formerly an instructor and technician at NSCAD, as well as a freelance writer and photographer

Atlantica: Rick Mehta

History

It’s considered a Liberal stronghold having been held by Leo Glavine since 2003. Prior to Glavine, the PCs held the riding for 25 years.

