Nova Scotia Election: Dartmouth North

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Susan LeBlanc is the NDP incumbent, and the riding has had strong ties to the NDP.

Riding background

The riding includes the neighbourhoods of Crichton Park, Albro Lake, Wallis Heights, Micmac Village, Tufts Cove and Shannon Park.

Dartmouth North is a working-class area that has a diverse population. It includes the rapidly growing Burnside Industrial Park.

Candidates

Liberal: Pamela Cooley

Co-founder of CarShare Atlantic and also the founder of Choosethical Ventures Inc.

Led projects that addressed issues of poverty, mental health, gender equality, food security and housing

Progressive Conservative: Lisa Coates

NDP: Susan LeBlanc (incumbent)

First elected as MLA for Dartmouth North in 2017

An actor and has served on the board of Theatre Nova Scotia

Green: Carolyn Marshall

Worked in the charitable sector for the past 19 years

Volunteers with the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Word On The Street, Big Brothers Big Sisters

Independent:

History

Before the NDP’s win with Susan LeBlanc in 2017, the seat was held by Liberal cabinet minister Joanne Bernard, who won in 2013.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no incumbent leading into the 2013 election – longtime NDP MLA Trevor Zinck resigned in the expense scandal that ultimately landed him in jail.