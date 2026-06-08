Police say 6 arrests made during Toronto’s Walk for Israel

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto say they made six arrests around Sunday’s annual Walk with Israel event, which took place in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

The charges laid against those who were arrested relate to allegedly attempting to provoke attendees, displaying “anti-Israeli signage,” spitting on a police officer or flying a drone near the event.

The accused were listed as being from Toronto and Richmond Hill in a police news release.

Police said a 35-year-old man left the protest area and went along Bathurst Street. When he was told to go to the protest area, he allegedly refused and spat on an officer.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A 60-year-old woman also allegedly left the area and refused to return.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old woman was allegedly “observed attempting to provoke attendees of the Walk” and refused to return to the designated protest area.

Story continues below advertisement

A 40-year-old man was also charged with assault after allegedly spitting towards someone on the walk.

A woman allegedly “began agitating attendees while displaying anti-Israeli signage,” moving along the edge of the walk “while displaying the sign, and taunting attendees, which escalated tensions and led to a verbal confrontation” between event participants and counter-protesters, the release said.

She was arrested for breach of the peace.

Organizers said this year’s turnout was the largest in the event’s history, estimating more than 60,000 people attended the march, now in its 57th year.

— With files from The Canadian Press