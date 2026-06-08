Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police say 6 arrests made during Toronto’s Walk for Israel

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 8, 2026 1:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tens of thousands of Jewish community members walk alongside allies in record-breaking 57th annual Walk With Israel'
Tens of thousands of Jewish community members walk alongside allies in record-breaking 57th annual Walk With Israel
WATCH: Tens of thousands of Jewish community members walk alongside allies in record-breaking 57th annual Walk With Israel
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Toronto say they made six arrests around Sunday’s annual Walk with Israel event, which took place in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

The charges laid against those who were arrested relate to allegedly attempting to provoke attendees, displaying “anti-Israeli signage,” spitting on a police officer or flying a drone near the event.

The accused were listed as being from Toronto and Richmond Hill in a police news release.

Police said a 35-year-old man left the protest area and went along Bathurst Street. When he was told to go to the protest area, he allegedly refused and spat on an officer.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A 60-year-old woman also allegedly left the area and refused to return.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old woman was allegedly “observed attempting to provoke attendees of the Walk” and refused to return to the designated protest area.

Story continues below advertisement

A 40-year-old man was also charged with assault after allegedly spitting towards someone on the walk.

A woman allegedly “began agitating attendees while displaying anti-Israeli signage,” moving along the edge of the walk “while displaying the sign, and taunting attendees, which escalated tensions and led to a verbal confrontation” between event participants and counter-protesters, the release said.

She was arrested for breach of the peace.

Police were out in force to prevent clashes at Sunday’s annual Walk With Israel in Toronto.

Organizers said this year’s turnout was the largest in the event’s history, estimating more than 60,000 people attended the march, now in its 57th year.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices