Nova Scotia Election: Digby-Annapolis

Digby-Annapolis is a new riding this election, that was created because Clare became a standalone seat.
Riding background
The riding include a part of the Kejimkujik National Park and many rural coastal communities.
This is rural riding that is supported by fishing, boatbuilding and forestry.
Candidates
Liberal: James MacAlpine
- Retired as a councilor for the Municipality of the District of Digby, a job he held for 20 years
- Recently has been the warden and was employed at T&C Motors, a family operated business
Progressive Conservative: Jill Balser
- Project lead for the local Turning the Tide initiative at Inspiring Communities, a non-profit organization
- A community developer and was born and raised in Digby
NDP: Michael Carty
- Works as the community coordinator for Turning the Tide, a non-profit initiative
- Co-founder of Defining Communities, and an instructor for the Digby Area Learning Association
Green: Jessica Walker
- Studied Mental Health and Addictions Counselling where she gained certifications in suicide intervention and crisis management
- Worked at a homeless shelter and briefly did Reiki at a rehab for the work placement of the Counselling program
Atlantica: Tyler Ducharme
History
This is a new riding that was created because Clare broke of as its own riding when electoral boundaries were re-drawn in 2019.
The former protected district of Clare was initially established to encourage more Acadian representation.
