Nova Scotia Election: Digby-Annapolis

Digby-Annapolis is a new riding this election, that was created because Clare became a standalone seat.

Riding background

The riding include a part of the Kejimkujik National Park and many rural coastal communities.

This is rural riding that is supported by fishing, boatbuilding and forestry.

Candidates

Liberal: James MacAlpine

Retired as a councilor for the Municipality of the District of Digby, a job he held for 20 years

Recently has been the warden and was employed at T&C Motors, a family operated business

Progressive Conservative: Jill Balser

Project lead for the local Turning the Tide initiative at Inspiring Communities, a non-profit organization

A community developer and was born and raised in Digby

NDP: Michael Carty

Works as the community coordinator for Turning the Tide, a non-profit initiative

Co-founder of Defining Communities, and an instructor for the Digby Area Learning Association

Green: Jessica Walker

Studied Mental Health and Addictions Counselling where she gained certifications in suicide intervention and crisis management

Worked at a homeless shelter and briefly did Reiki at a rehab for the work placement of the Counselling program

Atlantica: Tyler Ducharme

History

This is a new riding that was created because Clare broke of as its own riding when electoral boundaries were re-drawn in 2019.

The former protected district of Clare was initially established to encourage more Acadian representation.