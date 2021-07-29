Nova Scotia Election: Antigonish

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

The riding includes both the town and county of Antigonish, along with the Mi’kmaw community of Afton and the Acadian community of Pomquet.

St. Francis Xavier University is a major employer in the area, and the school brings in a large population of students living on and off-campus. Fishing and forestry also make up industry in the community.

Candidates

Liberal: Randy Delorey (incumbent)

First elected in 2013 and appointed Minister of Environment and Minister of Gaelic Affairs the same year, later served as Minister of Finance and Minister of Health and Wellness. Current Minister of Justice and Attorney General

In October 2020, he resigned as health minister to run for leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, which he lost

Progressive Conservative: Michelle Thompson

Registered nurse and CEO of RK MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish

Teaches nursing and is president of the Continuing Care Association of Nova Scotia

NDP: Moraig MacGillivray

Works at the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association, co-ordinating youth programing that aims to end gender-based violence

A graduate of St. FX who spent five years abroad teaching and writing before returning to Antigonish to start a small business

Green: Will Fraser

An Antigonish native and StFX student studying History and French

Actively involved in volunteering in the community, working with the local debate team, 4-H clubs, the StFX Students’ Union, and Students Nova Scotia

Atlantica: Ryan Smythe

History

Randy Delorey was elected in 2013 with 42.78 per cent of the vote.

Prior to Delorey’s election, Antigonish voted NDP in a 2009 byelection after PC MLA Angus MacIsaac stepped down.