Nova Scotia Election: Fairview-Clayton Park

The Liberals won the riding in 2013 but the communities in the riding have voted for NDP and Liberal MLAs in the past.

Riding background

The riding has been re-drawn this election, and a portion is now part of Halifax Armdale. It includes Mount Saint Vincent University and Beechwood Park residential subdivision.

The riding is mainly residential and has a diverse population, including many new Canadians. There are several subdivisions that have been built during the last decade.

Candidates

Liberal: Patricia Arab (incumbent)

First elected as an MLA in 2013

Has been Minister of Communications Nova Scotia and is a former high school teacher and counsellor

Progressive Conservative: Nicole Mosher

A bookkeeper, small business owner and mother

Belongs to various community groups and coaches youth sports

NDP: Joanne Hussey

Worked in government and the private sector as a researcher, project manager and small business owner

Volunteered with schools, the Nova Scotia Midwifery Regulatory Council, the Discovery Women’s Network and Square Roots Fairview Clayton Park

Ran for this seat in 2017 and for the NDP federally in 2015 but lost

Green: Sheila Richardson

History

In 2013, Arab won the riding for the Liberals with 46.4 per cent of the vote.

The riding was newly created in 2012 and includes large portions of ridings that were NDP and Liberal strongholds before they were disbanded.