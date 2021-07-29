Nova Scotia Election: Fairview-Clayton Park

The Liberals won the riding in 2013 but the communities in the riding have voted for NDP and Liberal MLAs in the past.
Riding background
The riding has been re-drawn this election, and a portion is now part of Halifax Armdale. It includes Mount Saint Vincent University and Beechwood Park residential subdivision.
The riding is mainly residential and has a diverse population, including many new Canadians. There are several subdivisions that have been built during the last decade.
Candidates
Liberal: Patricia Arab (incumbent)
- First elected as an MLA in 2013
- Has been Minister of Communications Nova Scotia and is a former high school teacher and counsellor
Progressive Conservative: Nicole Mosher
- A bookkeeper, small business owner and mother
- Belongs to various community groups and coaches youth sports
NDP: Joanne Hussey
- Worked in government and the private sector as a researcher, project manager and small business owner
- Volunteered with schools, the Nova Scotia Midwifery Regulatory Council, the Discovery Women’s Network and Square Roots Fairview Clayton Park
- Ran for this seat in 2017 and for the NDP federally in 2015 but lost
Green: Sheila Richardson
History
In 2013, Arab won the riding for the Liberals with 46.4 per cent of the vote.
The riding was newly created in 2012 and includes large portions of ridings that were NDP and Liberal strongholds before they were disbanded.
Comments