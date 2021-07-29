Nova Scotia Election: Sackville-Uniacke

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

This riding is newly-drawn for this election. It was formerly known as Sackville-Beaver Bank and Brad Johns is the incumbent.

After the 2019 boundary review, the riding changed its name and gained parts of Hants East. It also gained parts of, and lost parts to, Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank.

Riding background

The riding includes parts of Mt. Uniacke and Middle Sackville.

The riding has growing communities, with both residential and commercial areas.

Candidates

Liberal: Donalda MacIsaac

A healthcare advocate and serves with several organizations including the Health Advocacy Committee of the Nova Scotia chapter of the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP), the CSA Blood Quality Control Committee, the Central Zone Continuing Care Quality Committe

Was co-chair of the Cobequid Community Health Board

Progressive Conservative: Bradley Johns (incumbent)

First elected in the 2017 election

Was a Halifax Regional Municipality councillor from 2000 until 2016

NDP: Thomas Hill

A former teacher at Sackville High School

An active volunteer with his school, church and Nova Scotia Community Health Teams

Green: Carson LeQuesne

Grew up on the South Coast of Vancouver Island, British Columbia before moving to Nova Scotia in 2011.

Passionate about the environment and the issue impacting it including wetland and forest conservation and preservation.

History

The boundaries of this riding are newly-drawn. The area has voted MLAs from the PC, Liberal and NDP in recent elections.

Advertisement