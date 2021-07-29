Nova Scotia Election: Inverness

Send this page to someone via email

Progressive Conservative MLA Allan MacMaster is the incumbent for Inverness. The riding is considered a safe seat for the Tories.

Riding background

The district is bordered by the Canso Causeway to the south, along the western side of Cape Breton Island with Meat Cove at its northern tip. It includes the communities of Port Hood and Port Hasting.

The riding’s primary industries include government jobs, tourism, agriculture, service, sales and agriculture.

Candidates

Liberal: Damian MacInnis

Has 10 years of experience working in Nunavut and Nova Scotia in housing, economic development and entrepreneurship

Served as executive director of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce, owns Colindale Business Solutions and is the founder of Rural Cape Breton Living Society, a non-profit

Progressive Conservative: Allan MacMaster (incumbent)

First won the seat in a byelection in 2009 after former premier and PC MLA Rodney MacDonald resigned

Prior to being elected, he worked for BMO Nesbitt Burns

NDP: Joanna Clark

An advocate for youth, social justice and rural communities

Recent university graduate and was a member of the provincial executive for the Canadian Federation of Students

History

Prior to Allan MacMaster, the seat was held by former premier Rodney MacDonald. MacDonald stepped down as Tory leader after his party lost the election in 2009. Prior to MacDonald’s 10-year hold on the seat, it was held by the Liberals.

