Nova Scotia Election: Kings North

Progressive Conservative MLA John Lohr is the incumbent for Kings North.

Riding background

This district encompasses the northernmost part of Kings County and includes the communities of Kentville and Kingsport.

Agriculture the major industry in the riding. Many rural communities populate the district, which also features Cape Split, the Minas Basin and Blomidon Provincial Park.

Candidates

Liberal: Geoffrey Turner

Worked for Canada Post for more than 25 years

Volunteers with many organizations including the Kentville Lions club and Centreville Community Development Association

Progressive Conservative: John Lohr (incumbent)

First elected as the MLA for Kings North in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017

A farmer and an agri-business entrepreneur

NDP: Erin Patterson

An academic librarian and has held executive positions at the local and national levels with the Acadia University Faculty Association and the Canadian Association of University Teachers

A small business owner with her husband at the local farmers’ market and is known as “Mrs. Noodle Guy”

Green: Doug Hickman

Runs a consulting business that creates economic development opportunities and solutions to environmental problems in Nova Scotia and internationally

An avid volunteer and has worked with Canning and Area Development Association and the Canning and District Volunteer Fire Department

Atlantica: Paul Dunn

History

John Lohr won the riding in 2013 with 32.49 per cent in a very close race. Before Lohr won, the riding was held by the NDP following the party’s sweep in 2009. With the exception of 2009, the riding has been a PC stronghold since 1960 with one Liberal win in 1974.

