Nova Scotia Election: Dartmouth East

Send this page to someone via email

Riding background

The riding is bounded by Portland Street, Main Street, the circumferential highway and the Forest Hills extension.

Dartmouth East includes homes along Lake Micmac, as well as a major shopping district on Main Street and the Akerley campus of the Nova Scotia Community College.

Candidates

Liberal: D’Arcy Poultney

Has been able to help immigrants and non-profits in his role as manager with organizations such as ISANS and Concentric Nova Scotia

Chair of the school advisory council at Brookhouse Elementary

Progressive Conservative: Tim Halman (incumbent)

First elected in Dartmouth East in 2017

Formerly a high school teacher, he’s currently the PC critic for education and early childhood development

NDP: Tyler Colbourne

Graduated from Dalhousie University with a bachelor of social work and is a community director with the non-profit group Inspiring Communities

Green: Sara Adams

A high school teacher of French immersion language and sciences, Fine Arts and Yoga

Served as President of the Board of Directors for Dance Nova Scotia (DANS) and volunteered for the planning committee for FrancoFest, and was VP of the Nova Scotia Language Teachers Association

Atlantica: Chris Bowie

History

Andrew Younger won the 2013 election with 63.85 per cent of the vote but was kicked out of the Liberal cabinet and caucus in 2015. He served as an independent for the remainder of the session.

Story continues below advertisement

The riding then went to the PCs in 2017, when Tim Halman was elected.