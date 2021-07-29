Nova Scotia Election: Cole Harbour

Send this page to someone via email

Before incumbent Liberal MLA Tony Ince’s 2013 win, the riding was an NDP stronghold.

Riding background

A part of the former riding was broken off to become Cole Harbour-Dartmouth.

This riding includes a portion of Cow Bay, and is primarily residential.

Candidates

Liberal: Tony Ince (incumbent)

Elected in 2013, when he defeated the incumbent premier Darrell Dexter

Formerly a counsellor with the Department of Community Services

Serving as Minister of the Public Service Commission and Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs

Progressive Conservative: Darryl Johnson

A community specialist with Halifax Public Libraries in Cole Harbour

Has run social programs for youth and seniors in marginalized communities

NDP: Jerome Lagmay

Moved to Canada from the Philippines in 2011 and worked to support his family, he and his wife now own a barbecue sauce business

Having used food banks has spurred him to want to help others dealing with food insecurity

Atlantica: Chris Kinnie

History

