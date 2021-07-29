SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Cole Harbour

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Cole Harbour is seen on the Elections Nova Scotia riding map. View image in full screen
Cole Harbour is seen on the Elections Nova Scotia riding map. Global News

Before incumbent Liberal MLA Tony Ince’s 2013 win, the riding was an NDP stronghold.

Riding background

A part of the former riding was broken off to become Cole Harbour-Dartmouth.

This riding includes a portion of Cow Bay, and is primarily residential.

Candidates

Liberal: Tony Ince (incumbent)

  • Elected in 2013, when he defeated the incumbent premier Darrell Dexter
  • Formerly a counsellor with the Department of Community Services
  • Serving as Minister of the Public Service Commission and Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs
Trending Stories

Progressive Conservative: Darryl Johnson

  • A community specialist with Halifax Public Libraries in Cole Harbour
  • Has run social programs for youth and seniors in marginalized communities

NDP: Jerome Lagmay

  • Moved to Canada from the Philippines in 2011 and worked to support his family, he and his wife now own a barbecue sauce business
  • Having used food banks has spurred him to want to help others dealing with food insecurity

Atlantica: Chris Kinnie

History

Before electing Liberal MLA Tony Ince in the riding known as Cole Harbour–Portland Valley, the area was an NDP stronghold.

