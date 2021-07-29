Nova Scotia Election: Cole Harbour

Before incumbent Liberal MLA Tony Ince’s 2013 win, the riding was an NDP stronghold.
Riding background
A part of the former riding was broken off to become Cole Harbour-Dartmouth.
This riding includes a portion of Cow Bay, and is primarily residential.
Candidates
Liberal: Tony Ince (incumbent)
- Elected in 2013, when he defeated the incumbent premier Darrell Dexter
- Formerly a counsellor with the Department of Community Services
- Serving as Minister of the Public Service Commission and Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs
Progressive Conservative: Darryl Johnson
- A community specialist with Halifax Public Libraries in Cole Harbour
- Has run social programs for youth and seniors in marginalized communities
NDP: Jerome Lagmay
- Moved to Canada from the Philippines in 2011 and worked to support his family, he and his wife now own a barbecue sauce business
- Having used food banks has spurred him to want to help others dealing with food insecurity
Atlantica: Chris Kinnie
History
Before electing Liberal MLA Tony Ince in the riding known as Cole Harbour–Portland Valley, the area was an NDP stronghold.
