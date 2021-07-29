Nova Scotia Election: Clare

Send this page to someone via email

This predominantly Acadian riding has historically been a Liberal stronghold. It was reinstated after the 2019 boundary review.

Riding background

The riding was previously known as Clare-Digby. But with this election, Digby is breaking out as Digby-Annapolis and the Acadian region of Clare will once again have its own representative.

The rural riding is supported by the fishing, boatbuilding and forestry industries. It also includes the province’s only French-language university, Université Sainte-Anne.

Candidates

Liberal: Ronnie LeBlanc

A fisherman from Meteghan

Councillor with the Municipality of Clare since 2000 and warden since 2012

Progressive Conservative: Carl Deveau

Councillor with the Municipality of Clare

He’s also a paramedic

NDP: Cameron Pye

Holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Saint Mary’s University and will earn his master’s in political management from Carleton University in the fall

Green: Claire McDonald

Moved to Nova Scotia from B.C. in the past year and is new to politics

Begun her teaching career this year, working at the Bear River First Nation school

Independent:

History

The riding has been redrawn and renamed in recent years, but the area has historically been a Liberal stronghold.

Clare-Digby was represented by Gordon Wilson since 2013, and Wayne Gaudet held the sear before that as far back as the 1990s. Wilson, who served as Environment Minister, announced last year that he would not running for re-election.