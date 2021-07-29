Nova Scotia Election: Eastern Shore

The riding has newly drawn borders this election.
Riding background
The large riding includes Ecum Secum, Sheet Harbour, Porters Lake and Lawrencetown.
The riding includes both suburban and rural areas with many Halifax commuters. It includes many coastal communities.
Candidates
Liberal: Kevin Murphy
- First elected in 2013 and was elected Speaker shortly after
- Was the first Speaker in any Canadian jurisdiction to have a permanent long-term physical disability. He is a spinal cord injured quadriplegic as a result of a hockey accident in 1985
- Operated several small businesses on the Eastern Shore prior to his election
Progressive Conservative: Kent Smith
Co-founder of Senior Solutions Development group Limited, a housing options company
A founding member of the local Chamber of Commerce and Civic Affairs and served as president from 2017 to 2020
NDP: Deidre Dwyer
A retired teacher, author and mental health outreach coordinator
Founding manager of the Musquodoboit Harbour Farmers’ Market and is a member of many local organizations
Green: Cheryl Atkinson
History
The riding incorporates parts of the former districts of Eastern Shore and Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie.
Comments