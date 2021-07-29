Nova Scotia Election: Eastern Shore

Send this page to someone via email

The riding has newly drawn borders this election.

Riding background

The large riding includes Ecum Secum, Sheet Harbour, Porters Lake and Lawrencetown.

The riding includes both suburban and rural areas with many Halifax commuters. It includes many coastal communities.

Candidates

Liberal: Kevin Murphy

First elected in 2013 and was elected Speaker shortly after

Was the first Speaker in any Canadian jurisdiction to have a permanent long-term physical disability. He is a spinal cord injured quadriplegic as a result of a hockey accident in 1985

Operated several small businesses on the Eastern Shore prior to his election

Progressive Conservative: Kent Smith

Co-founder of Senior Solutions Development group Limited, a housing options company

A founding member of the local Chamber of Commerce and Civic Affairs and served as president from 2017 to 2020

NDP: Deidre Dwyer

A retired teacher, author and mental health outreach coordinator

Founding manager of the Musquodoboit Harbour Farmers’ Market and is a member of many local organizations

Green: Cheryl Atkinson

History

The riding incorporates parts of the former districts of Eastern Shore and Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie.