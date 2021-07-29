Nova Scotia Election: Preston

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Preston is new in this election. The district, which includes historically Black communities, was abolished in 2012 and incorporated into the district of Preston-Dartmouth. But an independent electoral boundaries commission recommended the district be brought back.

Riding background

The district includes the communities of North Preston, East Preston, Cherry Brook, Lake Echo, Mineville, as well as parts of Dartmouth and Westphal.

The district includes historic African Nova Scotian communities.

Candidates

Liberal: Angela Simmonds

A lawyer originally from Cherry Brook, who now lives in the community of North Preston

Executive director of the Land Titles Initiative in the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism, and is the author of the report, entitled “This Land is Our Land: African Nova Scotian Voice from the Preston Area Speak Up”

She and her husband alleged racial profiling after they had been pulled over at gunpoint by the RCMP while driving on July 4, and said they want a full investigation into the incident

Progressive Conservative: Archy Beals

Student advisor and African Canadian support with the NSCC

Served as the elected African Nova Scotian representative with the Halifax Regional School Board and is now serving as a ministerial appointee on the Provincial Advisory Council on education

NDP: Colter Simmonds

Founder of We Will Win Youth Association, an organization that focuses on educating and developing future leaders in the community

History

