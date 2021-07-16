Black Halifax police officer accuses RCMP of racially profiling him, his wife

A North Preston couple wants answers after they say they were pulled over at gunpoint by RCMP officers this month, according to a statement they released through the African Nova Scotian Decade for People of African Descent Coalition.

Dean Simmonds, a 20-year-veteran of the Halifax Regional Police, and Angela Simmonds, a lawyer who was acclaimed this week as the provincial Liberal candidate for Preston, say the incident, which they refer to as “driving while Black,” happened in their community of North Preston at about 12:30 p.m. on July 4.

Angela Simmonds, reached by telephone, declined further comment but said she and her husband stand by the details they provided in a news release Friday from the coalition.

The coalition quotes the couple as saying when they were stopped, one of the Mounties ordered the 45-year-old police superintendent, who was wearing plain clothes, out of the vehicle with his hands up, while the other officer pointed a carbine rifle in his direction.

In Friday’s statement, Dean and his wife Angela are quoted as saying they were headed from their home in North Preston to get groceries at around 12:30 pm on July 4th when they were pulled over by two RCMP vehicles.

“I have been dedicated and committed to addressing the mistrust between the Black Community and police. I truly believed that my core values, leadership and respect for my community, my job and fellow officers would contribute to positive changes within community policing,” said Simmonds in his statement.`

He said that after he explained who he was the officers told them there has been a report of a shooting in North Preston, but did not explain if the couple fit a description of the alleged perpetrators.

“The interaction with RCMP police officers provides yet another example of the way Black people continue to be subjected to inhumane treatment and are regarded as dangerous, dishonest, guilty, criminals,” said Angela in the statement.

The couple asked Vanessa Fells, director of operations for the coalition, to further speak to the media on their behalf about what happened.

Fells said the couple is traumatized, angry and disappointed, and spending their time with friends and family as they try to move forward from what happened.

At the same time, Fells said they decided to release the statement in the hopes of calling attention to the fact that change is needed.

“There have been repeated calls for change in how law enforcement interacts due to racial profiling for decades, and this is just another incident of the community being racially profiled and traumatized,” said Fells in an interview with Global.

Fells said the issue in itself that RCMP needs to address is systematic racism, and look at the actual policies, practices and the accountability they have in place to truly change things internally.

“I think what (Dean and Angela) really want is for the RCMP to commit to fundamental change, to the way that they interact with African Nova Scotians, which is nothing that hasn’t been called upon by members of the community for decades and decades,” she said.

“RCMP has said that they are working on changing things, but this has been going on for years and years. And so the community is saying having the RCMP say ‘we’re working on it’ is long past unacceptable.”

The Simmonds’ intend to file a complaint with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission and want a full investigation into the incident.

The RCMP said they’ll be released a statement in response later on Friday

-With files from the Canadian Press