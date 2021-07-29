Nova Scotia Election: Queens

After the districts were re-drawn for this election, Queens separated from the riding of Queens-Shelburne to become its own riding.
Riding background
The riding includes Liverpool, Brooklyn and a part of Kejimkujik National Park.
The riding is primarily rural. Its industries include fishery, forestry, and tourism. The popular White Point Beach resort is in the district.
Candidates
Liberal: Susan MacLeod
- Councillor for the Region of Queens Municipality for 16 years
- Worked at the local television company, Able Cablevision, for 20 years and operated a printing firm in Brooklyn
Progressive Conservative: Kim Masland (incumbent)
- First elected as an MLA for Queens-Shelburne in 2017
- Worked in the banking industry and as executive assistant to MP Gerald Keddy
NDP: Mary Dahr
- A retired medical laboratory technologist, born in Liverpool and has lived in Port Mouton since 2015
- Works at White Point Beach resort
Green: Brian Muldoon
- Founder and chair for Protect Liverpool Bay
- Currently serves as President of the Healthy Bays Network
History
Kim Masland is the incumbent and was first elected as an MLA for Queens-Shelburne in 2017. After the districts were re-drawn for this election, Queens separated from the riding of Queens-Shelburne to become its own riding.
