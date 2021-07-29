SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Queens

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. View image in full screen
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. Global News

After the districts were re-drawn for this election, Queens separated from the riding of Queens-Shelburne to become its own riding.

Riding background

The riding includes Liverpool, Brooklyn and a part of Kejimkujik National Park.

The riding is primarily rural. Its industries include fishery, forestry, and tourism. The popular White Point Beach resort is in the district.

Candidates

Liberal: Susan MacLeod

  • Councillor for the Region of Queens Municipality for 16 years
  • Worked at the local television company, Able Cablevision, for 20 years and operated a printing firm in Brooklyn
Trending Stories

Progressive Conservative: Kim Masland (incumbent)

  • First elected as an MLA for Queens-Shelburne in 2017
  • Worked in the banking industry and as executive assistant to MP Gerald Keddy

NDP: Mary Dahr

  • A retired medical laboratory technologist, born in Liverpool and has lived in Port Mouton since 2015
  • Works at White Point Beach resort

Green: Brian Muldoon

  • Founder and chair for Protect Liverpool Bay
  • Currently serves as President of the Healthy Bays Network

History

Kim Masland is the incumbent and was first elected as an MLA for Queens-Shelburne in 2017. After the districts were re-drawn for this election, Queens separated from the riding of Queens-Shelburne to become its own riding.

