Nova Scotia Election: Queens

Send this page to someone via email

After the districts were re-drawn for this election, Queens separated from the riding of Queens-Shelburne to become its own riding.

Riding background

The riding includes Liverpool, Brooklyn and a part of Kejimkujik National Park.

The riding is primarily rural. Its industries include fishery, forestry, and tourism. The popular White Point Beach resort is in the district.

Candidates

Liberal: Susan MacLeod

Councillor for the Region of Queens Municipality for 16 years

Worked at the local television company, Able Cablevision, for 20 years and operated a printing firm in Brooklyn

Progressive Conservative: Kim Masland (incumbent)

First elected as an MLA for Queens-Shelburne in 2017

Worked in the banking industry and as executive assistant to MP Gerald Keddy

NDP: Mary Dahr

A retired medical laboratory technologist, born in Liverpool and has lived in Port Mouton since 2015

Works at White Point Beach resort

Green: Brian Muldoon

Founder and chair for Protect Liverpool Bay

Currently serves as President of the Healthy Bays Network

History

Kim Masland is the incumbent and was first elected as an MLA for Queens-Shelburne in 2017. After the districts were re-drawn for this election, Queens separated from the riding of Queens-Shelburne to become its own riding.

Advertisement