Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Richmond

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. View image in full screen
Elections Nova Scotia riding map. Global News

The boundaries of this riding have been re-drawn for this election. The riding of Richmond broke out of the former riding of Cape Breton-Richmond.

Riding background

Tourism makes up part of the district, especially in the areas of Arichat and southern parts of the riding. The district has many rural communities.

Candidates

Liberal: Mathieu Haley

Trending Stories
  • Co-ordinator of operations for the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial
  • Involved in bringing green and accessible infrastructure to his community as director for both the Petit de Grat Beautification Society and the Arichat Community Development Association

Progressive Conservative: Trevor Boudreau

  • Former councillor and deputy mayor for the Town of Port Hawkesbury
  • A chiropractor and co-owns a health clinic

NDP: Bryson Sylliboy

Independent: Alana Paon

