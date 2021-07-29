Nova Scotia Election: Richmond

The boundaries of this riding have been re-drawn for this election. The riding of Richmond broke out of the former riding of Cape Breton-Richmond.
Riding background
Tourism makes up part of the district, especially in the areas of Arichat and southern parts of the riding. The district has many rural communities.
Candidates
Liberal: Mathieu Haley
Trending Stories
- Co-ordinator of operations for the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial
- Involved in bringing green and accessible infrastructure to his community as director for both the Petit de Grat Beautification Society and the Arichat Community Development Association
Progressive Conservative: Trevor Boudreau
- Former councillor and deputy mayor for the Town of Port Hawkesbury
- A chiropractor and co-owns a health clinic
NDP: Bryson Sylliboy
Independent: Alana Paon
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments