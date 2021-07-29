Nova Scotia Election: Richmond

Send this page to someone via email

The boundaries of this riding have been re-drawn for this election. The riding of Richmond broke out of the former riding of Cape Breton-Richmond.

Riding background

Tourism makes up part of the district, especially in the areas of Arichat and southern parts of the riding. The district has many rural communities.

Candidates

Liberal: Mathieu Haley

Co-ordinator of operations for the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial

Involved in bringing green and accessible infrastructure to his community as director for both the Petit de Grat Beautification Society and the Arichat Community Development Association

Progressive Conservative: Trevor Boudreau

Former councillor and deputy mayor for the Town of Port Hawkesbury

A chiropractor and co-owns a health clinic

NDP: Bryson Sylliboy

Independent: Alana Paon

