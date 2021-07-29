SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Nova Scotia Election: Cape Breton Centre – Whitney Pier

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:00 pm
Cape Breton Centre - Whitney Pier is seen on the Nova Scotia Election riding map. View image in full screen
Cape Breton Centre - Whitney Pier is seen on the Nova Scotia Election riding map. Global News

The riding voted NDP in the last election, and stayed NDP in a by-election last year. In recent years, it’s been held by all three major parties.

Riding background

The riding includes Reserve Mines, New Waterford and Victoria Mines.

The district is known for its mining history.

Candidates

Liberal: Michelle Wilson

  • Born and raised in Whitney Pier
  • Opened a bridal store in 2005 and became executive director of the Sydney Downtown Development Association in 2014, the same year she became a board member of the Cape Breton Regional Chamber of Commerce
Progressive Conservative: Bryden Mombourquette

  • A café owner in Sydney

NDP: Kendra Coombes (incumbent)

  • First elected in the riding of Cape Breton Centre in a by-election in 2020
  • Former member of the Cape Breton Regional Municipal Council

Green: Robbie Hussey

History

The former riding of Cape Breton Centre has been represented by all three major parties in recent years.

It was a longtime NDP riding, held by Frank Corbett from 1998 until he resigned in 2015. It was briefly held by Liberal David Wilton, and then elected the NDP’s Tammy Martin in 2017.

When Martin resigned in 2020, voters elected NDP when Kendra Coombes won the by-election.

