Nova Scotia Election: Yarmouth

The Liberals have held this seat since 2010, when Zach Churchill won in a by-election.

Riding background

This riding includes the town of Yarmouth, the Municipality of the District of Yarmouth and the Yarmouth Reserve of Acadia First Nation.

This area used to be a major centre of shipbuilding but today its primary industry is fishing. Farming, forestry and tourism are also major industries. The Yarmouth-to-Maine ferry has been touted as a driver of tourism in the past but it has not sailed for three consecutive seasons.

Candidates

Liberal: Zach Churchill

Has been MLA for Yarmouth since 2010

Currently Minister of Health and Wellness, and has also been Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, Minister of Municipal Services and Minister of Natural Resources

Considered a run for the Liberal leadership when Stephen McNeil stepped down in February 2021 but ultimately decided not to offer

Progressive Conservative: Candice Clairmont

A licensed practical nurse who is originally from Yarmouth and lives in Lake George

Works as a travel nurse at Digby General Hospital

NDP: SJ Rogers

Born and raised in Yarmouth and holds a high honours diploma in Human and Social Services, and has a background working in the not-for-profit sector

Uses they/them pronouns

Green: Adam Randall

A roofer and business owner in the Argyle area

Ran for the Greens in the 2019 by-election for the former riding of Argyle-Barrington

History

Yarmouth has supported Churchill since 2010, re-electing him in 2013 with 82 per cent of the vote and in 2017 with 68 per cent.

Before that, the seat had been held since 1999 by PC MLA Richard Hurlburt, who was convicted in the 2010 MLA expenses scandal.